Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Both Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.24 N/A -3.78 0.00 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.25 N/A 0.04 115.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seneca Foods Corporation and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Seneca Foods Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

5.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seneca Foods Corporation. Its rival Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.4 respectively. Seneca Foods Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Seneca Foods Corporation and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 102.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation was less bullish than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Coffee Holding Co. Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.