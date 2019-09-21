Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Contrasting side by side

Since Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 26 0.23 N/A -3.78 0.00 Beyond Meat Inc. 144 56.88 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seneca Foods Corporation and Beyond Meat Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seneca Foods Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Beyond Meat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Seneca Foods Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Beyond Meat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seneca Foods Corporation and Beyond Meat Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Beyond Meat Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Beyond Meat Inc.’s consensus price target is $156.6, while its potential upside is 0.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares and 3.8% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares. Seneca Foods Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91% Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation has weaker performance than Beyond Meat Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Beyond Meat Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.