Senator Investment Group LP Upped Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) as Stock Value Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 77,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7.85 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.36M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.07 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis, Korean aerospace giant KAI and Russian-linked investment firm Columbus Nova have all confirmed they made payments to Essential Consultants, a shell company Cohen created in 2016; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors owns 27,612 shares. S&Co holds 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 3,855 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 38,165 are owned by Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 6,002 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Llc holds 42,885 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Birmingham Cap Management Inc Al invested in 0.66% or 18,212 shares. Gam Ag holds 12,684 shares. Btim has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,662 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Independent Investors Incorporated reported 29,700 shares stake. Lipe & Dalton holds 2.96% or 49,508 shares. 4,165 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel Incorporated.