Senator Investment Group LP Upped Position in Novartis A G (NVS) by $23.04 Million; Hanson Mcclain Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $10.09 Million

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 5.35M shares traded or 140.30% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS TEAMS UP WITH HARVARD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION BIOMATERIAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 25/04/2018 – Don’t miss — ‘Site-less’ trials in mind, Novartis launches an app for ophthalmology research @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca accumulated 112,092 shares or 5.55% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.13% or 250,260 shares. Sg Americas Ltd owns 231,169 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Com holds 7% or 295,543 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 955,971 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 229,701 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 156,130 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 86,487 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Management Limited Company owns 240,587 shares or 7.37% of their US portfolio. Brookmont Cap Mngmt accumulated 32,692 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Verity Verity Limited Company stated it has 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt Int holds 1.52% or 122,170 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 20,188 shares to 451,390 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 828,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $209.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).