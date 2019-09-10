Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $19.00 Million; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Redmile Group Has Boosted Position

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.09M market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 345,992 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90M, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.56M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49M shares to 10.97 million shares, valued at $267.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).