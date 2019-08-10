Senator Investment Group LP Maintains Stake in Novartis A G (NVS); Tnb Financial Has Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $427,728; Market Value Declined

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 5,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 36,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS WAS INTERVIEWED PERSONALLY BY U.S. SPECIAL COUNSEL IN NOVEMBER 2017 AMID PROBE OF COHEN CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS KYRIAH OFF TO A SOLID START IN PEDIATRIC ALL, EXPECTS DLBCL APPROVAL IN US, EUROPE LATER THIS YEAR, REMAINS CONFIDENT WILL BE A BLOCKBUSTER MEDICINE; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank accumulated 59,927 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 101,952 shares stake. Wafra has invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 114,033 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hussman Strategic has 1,669 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 5,102 shares. 2,300 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.15% or 456,828 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company Inc owns 4,702 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.18M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 189,724 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mngmt L P. First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 6,814 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,200 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $209.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

