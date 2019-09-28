Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Value Declined While Leucadia National Raised Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 119,465 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.91M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.