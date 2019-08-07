Senator Investment Group LP Lifted Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $6.15 Million; Shares Rose; Cam Group Holding A Lowered Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.96 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 922,975 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 60,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 652,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55 million, down from 712,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 1.77 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26,678 shares to 52,672 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 287,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

