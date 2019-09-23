Senator Investment Group LP Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $85.89 Million; Share Price Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 09/04/2018 – Security is not in Facebook’s DNA, says ZeroFox CEO; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 5,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 5,195 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, down from 10,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Act Ii Management Ltd Partnership invested in 52,368 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.50 million shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Co reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Cap Management Lp owns 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,200 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,985 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 17,522 shares stake. Covington Management invested in 59,220 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com, a Texas-based fund reported 3.19 million shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 1.54 million shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 1.77 million shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Ashfield Prns Ltd Company has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Fin Grp Inc stated it has 3,350 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 175,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $173.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyft Inc by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,609 shares to 29,106 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap Research Invsts has 0.94% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 10,389 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth. Callahan Llc accumulated 4,416 shares. 10,098 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 7,432 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 344,079 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 7,883 shares stake. Becker Capital Management Inc holds 5,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Family Management Corp holds 0.1% or 3,376 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,720 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Azimuth Cap Mngmt holds 9,550 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Portland Glob Ltd Liability owns 3,242 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Birinyi Incorporated holds 0.17% or 5,250 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.