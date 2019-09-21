Senator Investment Group LP Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $85.89 Million as Share Price Rose; Donald Smith & Company Increases Stake in Era Group (ERA)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Era Group (ERA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 272,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 862,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Era Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 101,272 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Facebook and UK political consultancy sued in data storm; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Seaways by 155,676 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $41.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) by 487,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 30,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyft Inc by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).