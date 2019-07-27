Senator Investment Group LP Increases Position in Novartis A G (NVS); Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Catalent (CTLT) Holding by $525,760

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 264.7M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SANDOZ RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR ZESSLY® (INFLIXIMAB) IN GASTROENTEROLOGICAL, RHEUMATOLOGICAL AND DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASES; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 13,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.73M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 497,725 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 299,324 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $57.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 850,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Novavax Takes Accelerated Approval Pathway For Flu Vaccine Development – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Novavax selling manufacturing business amid good news for flu vaccine – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.