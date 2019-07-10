Senator Investment Group LP Increases Position in Novartis A G (NVS); As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 1.17M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS WAS INTERVIEWED PERSONALLY BY U.S. SPECIAL COUNSEL IN NOVEMBER 2017 AMID PROBE OF COHEN CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Offer Completed at a Price of $218 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: $8.7 Billion Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy, But Reduces Financial Flexibility; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 30,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $199.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares to 86,932 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Llc owns 24,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stack Mngmt invested in 141,465 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,413 shares. Bartlett And Lc owns 365,366 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 13,830 shares. Strategic Inc invested in 36,862 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 564,992 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 48,961 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest has invested 1.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Invest Mgmt has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 10,612 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 0.89% or 38,082 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 895,003 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 1.41% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).