Senator Investment Group LP Increases Position in D R Horton (DHI); Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 3.63 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12M, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.19. About 8.84M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

