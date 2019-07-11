Senator Investment Group LP Increases Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by $2.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $151.05. About 808,322 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group analyzed 63,267 shares as the company's stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,002 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 127,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $221.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 5.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. Mahatme Sandesh also sold $8.47 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, February 1.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $243.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 171,237 shares to 872,255 shares, valued at $16.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

