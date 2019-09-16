Senator Investment Group LP Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $85.89 Million; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Price Declined, Algert Global Increased Position

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 08/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global (SSG) Partners with National Human Services Assembly to Expand Access to SSG’s Products, Solutions and Insights; 17/04/2018 – Carrie Budoff Brown: New @nancyscola scoop: Facebook asked conservative groups for help last week in heading off European-style; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 25,362 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723,000, up from 13,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.77 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 19,950 shares to 8,435 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,952 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK).

