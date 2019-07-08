Senator Investment Group LP Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $9.53 Million; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Declined, Oxbow Advisors Has Raised by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78 million, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $350.52. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 11.67 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Everence Cap Management invested in 172,900 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,634 shares. 97,912 are held by First Dallas Secs Incorporated. Mondrian Prtn Limited reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brighton Jones Ltd owns 49,357 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 14,321 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 25,683 are owned by Davis R M Incorporated. Natixis holds 4.17 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Gru invested in 0.07% or 2,155 shares. Plancorp Limited invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 18,743 were accumulated by Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Company. 9,712 were reported by Private Mngmt Group. 80,123 are owned by Oarsman Cap Inc.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 21,212 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cum Pe by 50,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,050 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loews stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Business holds 3,394 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 61,000 are owned by Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bouchey Fincl Gp Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Profund Advisors Ltd Co has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holt Advisors Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,300 shares. South State Corp reported 36,017 shares. 29,208 were reported by Grimes. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 0.38% stake. First Washington Corp owns 80 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,400 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Lc holds 11,453 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 7,152 are held by Chase Invest Counsel Corp.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.41 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.