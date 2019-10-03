Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Market Value Rose; As Medicines Co (MDCO) Share Price Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Boosted Position by $49.50 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.16 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 397,046 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.29M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. It closed at $49.68 lastly. It is down 8.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.14; 29/03/2018 – SHIRE PLC ANNOUNCED EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LANADELUMAB (SHP643); 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 28/03/2018 – SARISSA’S DENNER SAYS MEDICINES CO. SHOULD PARTNER OR BE BOUGHT; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD 1110.HK – BOARD RECOMMENDED DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.43 CENTS PER SHARE

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 25.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning accumulated 23,288 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.75M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 297,416 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank. Motco reported 448 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 57,720 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 181,626 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thornburg Invest Management Inc has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc reported 73,819 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pura Vida Ltd Liability Co reported 2.94% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 84,670 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.34% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Suntrust Banks owns 521,311 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 108,355 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.03% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 110,570 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 39,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 54,640 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,225 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc accumulated 3,400 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,792 shares. Moreover, Tekla Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 278,092 shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Artal Gru Sa holds 1.47% or 1.00 million shares. Parkside National Bank Trust accumulated 93 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 872,905 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0.09% or 10.96M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 217,151 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 43,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.