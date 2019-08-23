Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $92.39 Million as Stock Rose; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Increased Position in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1886.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 21,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 22,351 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 880,177 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS SPEECH; 03/04/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/05/2018 – PUTIN MAY NAME AGENCY OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES HEAD ADVISOR:RBC; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Businessman Trotsenko eyes stake in Russia’s Globaltrans-RBC; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia considers restricting Booking.com’s operations – RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA BUSINESS WILL BE CHALLENGED WITHOUT NAFTA; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11%, EST. 11.1%; 14/03/2018 – MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP DR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$14 FROM C$13

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.94 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,255 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdaq Aba Cmnty Bk (QABA) by 18,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,731 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $149.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 610,601 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2.02M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has 39 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 40,165 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 60 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 71,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 15,314 shares. 51 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Lord Abbett Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company invested in 3,170 shares. Reaves W H & Inc invested in 0.05% or 55,100 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership reported 2.85% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 1.17M shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.