Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Stake in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Broadridgefinancialsolutions (BR) as Stock Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Broadridgefinancialsolutions (BR) by 2254.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 290,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 303,723 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.78M, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Broadridgefinancialsolutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 726,570 shares traded or 21.85% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 17/04/2018 – Facebook should stop playing ‘whack a mole’ with crises, says activist investor; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 75,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

