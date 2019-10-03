Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $85.89 Million; Stock Rose; Grimes & Company Has Lifted Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $892,107

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 131.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 18,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 14,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 1.35M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 11.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Analyst says Facebook damage is ‘contained’ despite a survey showing people are using it less; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 133,407 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 35.80M shares. California-based Quantum Cap has invested 0.49% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,322 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc reported 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Asset Mngmt One Company, a Japan-based fund reported 224,932 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 395,321 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited holds 121,398 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 219,515 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 418,408 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Fil accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd reported 17,200 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 55,823 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 512,794 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,767 shares to 53,854 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,153 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 500,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $167.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.32M shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Fincl In holds 0.21% or 1,360 shares. Montag A And Associates stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Bell Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.3% or 664,707 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 8.11M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd has 21,861 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 64,709 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 1,470 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 6,659 were accumulated by Adirondack Co. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.54M shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 128,097 are held by Howard Cap Mngmt. 93,776 are owned by Harber Asset Mngmt.