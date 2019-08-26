Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Stock Value Rose; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Upped Its Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Position

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90M, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.31 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.15M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Investors has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 633,488 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 20,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited invested in 480 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.57% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 111 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 899,917 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 12,200 shares. Pdts Ltd Company reported 787,300 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 114 shares. 26,352 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 90,177 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

