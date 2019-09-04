Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised by $15.51 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 81,341 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 85,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 195,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 110,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $175.95. About 2.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92M for 19.98 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.