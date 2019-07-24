Senator Investment Group LP Has Lifted Holding in D R Horton (DHI); As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Value Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Has Lowered by $665,812 Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 3.33 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 2.45M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 500,000 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $191.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.