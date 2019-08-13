Senator Investment Group LP Has Increased Its Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Lagoda Investment Management LP Cut Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding by $857,166 as Stock Price Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 508,289 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.47M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS BEGINNING JOURNEY TO REBUILD TRUST WITH SOCIETY — PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Buying AveXis for $8.7 Billion — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Lawyer Retires in Relation to Cohen Payments; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 13/04/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Mkt Unchanged; 17/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS LIBERTY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Glaxo, Novartis Join $4 Billion Gates-Led Push to Fight Malaria; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS SANDOZ WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF RESET, AND RESET-O

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 4,868 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

