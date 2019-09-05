Senator Investment Group LP Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $9.53 Million; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Has Lifted by Jane Street Group Llc

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78M, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $361.39. About 2.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 306.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 33,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 45,095 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 1.04M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 9,877 shares to 15,729 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FNI) by 48,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VRSN).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

