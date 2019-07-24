Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Its Visa (V) Stake by $11.70 Million; Stock Rose; First National Bank Of Omaha Increases Position in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 137.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 24,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 17,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 1.55M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.52M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 7.50M shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,279 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos reported 28,647 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 7,043 shares. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,140 shares. Private Advisor Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Arizona State Retirement System reported 57,151 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 112,491 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 480,184 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 87,680 shares. Scotia Inc owns 3,427 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 73,275 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 33,423 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership has 14,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 4,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $149.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.