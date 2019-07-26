Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Shares Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Maintains Position in Symantec (SYMC)

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 70,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.77M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $204.71. About 287,638 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Financial Bank And Tru invested in 0.08% or 1,700 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,812 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management, Illinois-based fund reported 10,675 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated reported 55 shares. Smith Salley stated it has 0.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 0.87% or 7,122 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,124 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 51,487 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 101,294 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,941 shares. At Commercial Bank holds 0.33% or 15,602 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 292,898 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Canopy Growth Doesn’t Deserve a Lofty Premium – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $149.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: SYMC, NLSN – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.31M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 144,221 shares. Franklin reported 27.23M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 16,466 shares. Kenmare Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 1.89% or 65,842 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.12% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 552,737 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 7.04M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,981 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). National Pension Serv has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 89,765 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 53,297 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir sold $1.05 million worth of stock.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 1.26 million shares to 9.28M shares, valued at $180.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 4,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).