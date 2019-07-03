Senator Investment Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.15 Million; Hmi Capital Has Lowered Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $1.14 Million; Share Price Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.29 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 1.12M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. $120,589 worth of stock was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.