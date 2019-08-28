Senator Investment Group LP Decreased Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $68.40 Million; As Insulet (PODD) Market Valuation Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Position

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 1.21 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 90,860 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 96,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.3. About 829,270 shares traded or 53.16% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 243,906 shares to 651,077 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu owns 5,343 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 154,924 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 12,119 shares. Timpani Capital Ltd Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,658 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Nordea Inv Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 2,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Pdts Prtn Ltd Co reported 69,206 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 7,284 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Llc reported 22,709 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 4,808 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Intll Invsts owns 173,000 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insulet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insulet (PODD) Up 27.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insulet (PODD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan upgrades Insulet after strong Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 9,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.04% or 36,240 shares in its portfolio. Counselors invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 1.01 million are owned by Guardian Tru. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.16% or 474,069 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 9,247 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 151,600 are held by First Republic. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 108,368 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tompkins Financial holds 16,361 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.34% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 92,925 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 14,281 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $85.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).