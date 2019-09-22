Senator Investment Group LP Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $41.50 Million; As Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Archford Capital Strategies Cut Its Position

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.70M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71M shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc analyzed 1,895 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 9,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Invest Prns Lc has 0.61% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 21,981 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.2% stake. Girard Partners Ltd reported 1.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Saturna Cap holds 0.02% or 6,121 shares. 4,342 were reported by Bell Bancorp. United Fire owns 5,767 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lta holds 55,080 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service accumulated 0.1% or 4,501 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability accumulated 19,354 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,053 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co holds 3,930 shares. Wade G W & has 20,330 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 107,557 shares. 2,400 are owned by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc. Capital Limited Limited Liability Company invested in 2,329 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 5,764 shares to 6,564 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.