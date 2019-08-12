Senator Investment Group LP Continues to Hold Holding in Novartis A G (NVS); Cdw Com Com (CDW) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 1.13M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer quits after payments to Trump aide; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Promacta Gets FDA Priority Review for First-Line SAA; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $112.17. About 319,270 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares to 25,124 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc LP has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Rothschild And Asset Us Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 230,606 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 6,218 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 28,887 shares. Pggm Investments owns 220,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com holds 0.92% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0% stake. Element Cap Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 127,008 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 109,693 shares stake. Tributary Cap Management Lc stated it has 19,800 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 11,430 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability owns 293 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 4,669 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 25,961 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $183.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.