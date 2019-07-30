Senator Investment Group LP Boosted D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $6.15 Million; Cohen Klingenstein Stake in Federal Express (FDX) Raised by $9.38 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 432,587 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Federal Express (FDX) by 575.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 51,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,822 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Federal Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 67,451 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox has invested 2.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 9,397 shares. Penobscot Invest Commerce, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,637 shares. Acg Wealth owns 6,768 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 87,175 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1,888 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Us Commercial Bank De reported 125,535 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 369 shares. First Personal Serv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 5,757 were reported by Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dubuque Bancshares & Tru reported 40,373 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% stake.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, PYX, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LTHM, HL, FDX and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. 600 shares valued at $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 800,000 shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $228.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).