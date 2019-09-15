Semtech (SMTC) Valuation Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Raised Its Holding; Lyon Street Capital Increased Its Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $564,504

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 18,482 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 11,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 40,198 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 536,689 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

