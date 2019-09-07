Semtech (SMTC) Stock Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Goelzer Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $866,867

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 557,590 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 223.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,882 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 4,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 135,405 shares to 951,907 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares to 57,509 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.