Semtech (SMTC) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Decreased Holding by $3.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Rose While Martin & Company Has Trimmed Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 434,940 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 496,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 298,550 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 227,184 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 14,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Monroe Bankshares Trust Mi invested 0.68% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 62,938 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 20,393 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.07 million shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 16,894 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 20 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 2,728 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 14,003 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 5,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 7,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 42 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. 2,509 shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R., worth $161,237 on Friday, February 1. 8,902 shares valued at $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie reported 1.34 million shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Llc has 0.02% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 168 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 7,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 24,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 357,272 shares. Research Investors reported 620,000 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 18,685 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 227,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont owns 16,411 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 21,135 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 0.09% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 826,710 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability owns 30,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,290 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.95 million activity. CHUKWU EMEKA sold $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, February 6. $132,500 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, January 10 the insider HANKIN ROCKELL N sold $500,367. $664,952 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by Santoro Carmelo J..

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,080 shares to 101,273 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 15,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.62M for 55.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.