Semtech (SMTC) Market Value Rose While Fiera Capital Increased Stake by $28.16 Million; As Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Position by $333,124

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 518.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 563,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 671,903 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21 million, up from 108,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 770,834 shares traded or 36.77% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 10/05/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® 20 Series Wireless Charging Platform; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 1.16 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $96.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,794 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 169,801 shares. State Street owns 2.12M shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 6,275 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 0.71% or 434,940 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 21,135 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 253,944 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 15,098 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 396,751 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.12% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 345,450 shares. Cs Mckee Lp owns 37,050 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 38,100 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability accumulated 10,329 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $90.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

