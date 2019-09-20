Semtech (SMTC) Holding Maintained by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 32,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 212,410 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 180,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 134,727 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 94,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 564,996 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.05M, up from 470,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 7.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Academy Cap Mngmt Tx has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nbt Bank N A stated it has 1.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hartford Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 111,951 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Iowa Retail Bank accumulated 81,471 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Bernzott Advisors has invested 1.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,817 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass reported 237,954 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 2.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 1.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,924 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 297,319 shares. International Ca holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 189,084 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability owns 33,220 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 37,626 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc owns 559,702 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 168,969 shares to 438,617 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,170 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 26,605 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion LP has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 15,328 shares. 4,400 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Limited Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 33,368 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0.01% or 1.58 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 102,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.08M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brinker has 0.03% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19,905 shares to 280,621 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 29,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,749 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.