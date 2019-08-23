Semtech (SMTC) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Stake; Weatherly Asset Management Position in General Dynamics (GD) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $187.55. About 606,259 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 114,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 272,242 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 4,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Management reported 0.11% stake. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,006 shares. 98,877 were reported by Confluence Invest Lc. M&T Bankshares has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Shufro Rose & Lc holds 2,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 125,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 51,100 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.04% or 2,680 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 65,059 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Georgia-based Advisory Service Networks Llc has invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 8,536 are owned by Bragg Incorporated. Cetera Advisors Lc owns 4,246 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares to 155,252 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87 million for 15.32 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 711,865 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).