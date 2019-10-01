Semtech (SMTC) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Stake; Capital Wealth Planning Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 405.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 55,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 130,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.05M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 341,236 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 378,925 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 23.45 million shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Oakworth Inc reported 0.64% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 883,078 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Accredited Invsts Inc invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kessler Inv Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,638 shares. Central Natl Bank Trust reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 30,555 are held by Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 8,775 shares. Ifrah Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connable Office has 58,819 shares. Albion Group Incorporated Ut reported 13,432 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 1.13 million shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 16,174 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 157,445 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 67,116 shares to 195,399 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 64,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.29 million for 41.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.