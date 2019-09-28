Semtech (SMTC) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; As Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Share Price Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 24,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 787,719 shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 8,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 122,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, down from 131,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 291,245 shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.59 million for 14.11 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.29 million for 42.26 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 23,400 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

