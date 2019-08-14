Semtech (SMTC) EPS Estimated At $0.22; P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position

Analysts expect Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.22 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 40.54% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SMTC’s profit would be $14.67M giving it 52.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Semtech Corporation’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 202,219 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® 20 Series Wireless Charging Platform; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc acquired 232,086 shares as Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.17 million shares with $56.93M value, up from 938,300 last quarter. Fuller H B Co now has $2.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 258,640 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 6,348 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 7,129 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 6,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 160,850 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 8,453 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 17,665 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 38,347 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 2,940 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 91,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 6,400 shares.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 49.24 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

