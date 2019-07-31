Semtech (SMTC) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; INPLAY OIL COMMON SHARES (IPOOF) Shorts Down By 3.53%

Analysts expect Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.22 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 40.54% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SMTC’s profit would be $14.74M giving it 60.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Semtech Corporation’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 420,183 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech

INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. IPOOF’s SI was 27,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 28,300 shares previously. With 17,500 avg volume, 2 days are for INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s short sellers to cover IPOOF’s short positions. The stock increased 11.94% or $0.0579 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5428. About 249 shares traded. InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 65,271 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 30,964 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 8,429 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 9,593 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% or 271,400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 7,300 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc reported 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 9,275 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 253,944 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Fiera Corporation reported 671,903 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Stephens Inv Management Grp Inc Llc has invested 1.13% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Roth Capital. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. KIM JAMES JUNGSUP had sold 2,500 shares worth $132,500 on Friday, February 15. CHUKWU EMEKA sold $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, February 6.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 56.22 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $38.88 million. The firm acquires, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

