Semtech Corporation (SMTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 50 5.35 N/A 0.95 51.31 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 39 0.00 N/A 2.18 19.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Semtech Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 5.8% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 22.1% 17.2%

Risk and Volatility

Semtech Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Competitively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Semtech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Semtech Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Semtech Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Semtech Corporation has a consensus price target of $56.6, and a 11.97% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Semtech Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -5.83% -7.81% -5.76% 4.64% 12.67% 6.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -3.96% -1.5% 10.07% 10.24% 5.06% 13.71%

For the past year Semtech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.