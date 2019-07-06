Semtech Corporation (SMTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

This is a contrast between Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 50 5.19 N/A 0.95 51.31 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 39 0.00 N/A 2.18 19.24

In table 1 we can see Semtech Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Semtech Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Semtech Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 5.8% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 22.1% 17.2%

Risk and Volatility

Semtech Corporation’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Semtech Corporation. Its rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Semtech Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Semtech Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Semtech Corporation’s upside potential is 15.46% at a $56.6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Semtech Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.96% and 20.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Semtech Corporation shares. Competitively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -5.83% -7.81% -5.76% 4.64% 12.67% 6.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -3.96% -1.5% 10.07% 10.24% 5.06% 13.71%

For the past year Semtech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.