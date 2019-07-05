Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 50 5.19 N/A 0.95 51.31 Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.45 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Semtech Corporation and Sequans Communications S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 5.8% Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% -589% -57.6%

Volatility and Risk

Semtech Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Sequans Communications S.A.’s 2.99 beta is the reason why it is 199.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Semtech Corporation is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sequans Communications S.A. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Semtech Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Semtech Corporation and Sequans Communications S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 15.46% for Semtech Corporation with consensus price target of $56.6. Sequans Communications S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $1.88 consensus price target and a 97.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sequans Communications S.A. is looking more favorable than Semtech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 44.2% of Sequans Communications S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Semtech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -5.83% -7.81% -5.76% 4.64% 12.67% 6.61% Sequans Communications S.A. -14.62% -10.75% -0.32% -13.12% -42.92% 25.87%

For the past year Semtech Corporation has weaker performance than Sequans Communications S.A.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats Sequans Communications S.A. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.