Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Comparison side by side

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 50 5.69 N/A 0.95 51.31 Power Integrations Inc. 73 6.90 N/A 1.78 40.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Power Integrations Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Semtech Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Power Integrations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 5.8% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Semtech Corporation’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Semtech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Power Integrations Inc. are 6.7 and 5 respectively. Power Integrations Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Semtech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Semtech Corporation and Power Integrations Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$56.6 is Semtech Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.54%. Meanwhile, Power Integrations Inc.’s consensus price target is $73, while its potential downside is -21.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Semtech Corporation appears more favorable than Power Integrations Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Semtech Corporation and Power Integrations Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.96% and 0%. About 1.4% of Semtech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -5.83% -7.81% -5.76% 4.64% 12.67% 6.61% Power Integrations Inc. -4.1% -3.58% 1.42% 25.09% 0.75% 18.47%

For the past year Semtech Corporation was less bullish than Power Integrations Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Power Integrations Inc. beats Semtech Corporation.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.