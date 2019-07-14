Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.96% of Semtech Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Semtech Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.54% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Semtech Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.10% 5.80% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Semtech Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation N/A 50 51.31 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Semtech Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Semtech Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 3.67 2.75

Semtech Corporation currently has an average price target of $56.6, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Semtech Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Semtech Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -5.83% -7.81% -5.76% 4.64% 12.67% 6.61% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year Semtech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Semtech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Semtech Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 2.88 Quick Ratio. Semtech Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Semtech Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that Semtech Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Semtech Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Semtech Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Semtech Corporation beats Semtech Corporation’s peers.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.