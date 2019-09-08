Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Comparison side by side

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 49 4.95 N/A 0.90 58.94 DSP Group Inc. 14 2.72 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 5.9% DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Semtech Corporation is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. DSP Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Semtech Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7. Competitively, DSP Group Inc. has 3.4 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Semtech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DSP Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Semtech Corporation and DSP Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 2 9 2.82 DSP Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Semtech Corporation’s average target price is $56.75, while its potential upside is 26.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73% of DSP Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Semtech Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of DSP Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26% DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93%

For the past year Semtech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than DSP Group Inc.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats DSP Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.