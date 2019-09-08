Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.88 Million Its Holding; Dock Street Asset Management Cut Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Position by $964,404 as Stock Price Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 863,315 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Domino's Pizza (DPZ) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,738 shares as the company's stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 44,046 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 47,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Domino's Pizza for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $237.35. About 1.05M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 75,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 130,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha" published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire" on August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $386.57 million for 25.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $78.70M for 28.80 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.