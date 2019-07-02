Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose While Ecofin LTD Has Boosted Holding by $330,250; Eqis Capital Management Position In Citigroup (C) Was Has Boosted

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 35,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 27,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 9.52M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 847,047 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,904 shares to 53,878 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,048 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Shipping Banks’ GHG Focus Impacts Fleets And Freight Rates – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 960,273 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Twin Mngmt Inc has 1.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Seabridge Inv Advsr Llc has 2.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,354 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23,305 shares. Markel invested in 0.01% or 13,570 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 135,020 shares. Finance invested in 0.02% or 1,550 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 24,505 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap reported 21,875 shares. 119,744 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. Acr Alpine Cap Research Limited Com reported 2.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Monetary Management Incorporated has 5,775 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap Ltd reported 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 199 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2,350 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 25,851 shares. Brookmont Capital Management accumulated 0.26% or 3,347 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,236 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Personal Capital Advsr reported 18,174 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 487,389 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2,815 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors reported 94,781 shares. Covington Management holds 34,295 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,142 shares. Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability owns 78 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 0.76% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,415 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy declares $0.9675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California governor proposes wildfire fund to boost utilities – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity. SCHENK LYNN sold $535,450 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Wednesday, January 2.